Film

Korean filmmaker Bong Joon Ho delivers another fantastical allegory with Okja, following similarly themed, but perhaps more action packed efforts like The Host and Snowpiercer. While those films were a lot darker and more relentless in their approach and aims, don’t let Okja’s overall gentility and flashes of kindness fool you. This is just as cutting, biting, and insightful as his previous works. It’s still not a subtle effort, and a lot of the messages can easily be seen on the film’s surface without much digging or unpacking, but that approach works well with Joon Ho’s tendency towards science fiction and the ethereal.
British filmmaker Edgar Wright has always imbued his films with specific, idiosyncratic, and florid sensibilities, but his latest effort – the action comedy Baby Driver – is his most assured and intricately constructed work to date. A passion project for the filmmaker over the past decade, there aren’t any details – large or small – that haven’t been lovingly thought out and executed. It’s a masterful bit of storytelling and direction. Every inch of every frame and every seemingly inconsequential sound effect or character foible get delivered with relentless, accurate vigour. It’s writer-director Wright’s most perfect film, and it’s doubtful that any other studio films released this summed could hope to clear Baby Driver’s ludicrously high set bar.

’12 Monkeys’ interview: Monkey business with Amanda Schull, Aaron Stanford, Emily Hampshire & Terry Matalas

Bryan Cairns
Television
The fate of the timeline and the world hang in the balance in 12 Monkeys. The show began in 2043 with scavenger Cole (Aaron Stanford) splintering back to the year 2015 in order to prevent the Army of the 12 Monkeys from unleashing a virus that would wipe out mankind. Along the way, virologist Cassie Railly (Amanda Schull) and enigmatic math genius Jennifer Goines (Emily Hampshire) joined the cause and have proven integral in thwarting their enemies.
Nicholas D’Agosto talks murder mystery and comedy in ‘Trial & Error’

Bryan Cairns
Television
Murder has never been funnier than in NBC’s Trial & Error. The series follows Nicholas D’Agosto as Josh, an eager New York defense lawyer who ventures to the small Southern of East Peck Hill for his first case. Could beloved and eccentric poetry professor, Larry Henderson (John Lithgow), who constantly incriminates himself by saying the wrong thing at the wrong time, possibly have murdered his wife? Hilarity ensues as Josh’s ragtag legal team of bumbling misfits piece together the clues and mount a defense. Tonight’s two-part finale will reveal who the killer is--and whether Josh has a future as a lawyer.

Ford unveils Max Motor Dreams concept crib

W. Andrew Powell
Gaming & Gadgets
Parents have been there time and again: it's bed time and your little one just won't fall asleep, but when they're in the car, they seem to be able to fall asleep almost instantly. Some parents may resort to driving their wee ones around to get them to sleep, but Ford has unveiled a concept crib that may make bed time even easier.

Regina’s historic and regal Hotel Saskatchewan

W. Andrew Powell
Travel
Historic hotels are doorways into a city, where you not only peer into the past and future, but live a part of the story the city has to share. Across Canada, some of the most incredible stories and spaces started with the stunning Canadian Pacific Railway hotels that were opened in the years following Confederation, like Regina's Hotel Saskatchewan.
Mama Shelter Los Angeles with Hamilton Watches

Christopher Heard
Travel
Often my discoveries of cool new hotels come as a part of a larger or much different purpose for my actually being there. Sometimes a cool interview with an actor or director brings me to their favourite hotels which then gives me the opportunity to explore and develop an appreciation for that hotel independently and sometimes it is a special occasion that is either specific to the hotel or specifically related to the hotel.

